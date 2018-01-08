FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8
January 8, 2018 / 5:46 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,582 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Hershey and Ferrero Group submitted final bids on Friday to buy Nestle’s U.S. confectionary business, according to CNBC.

KUEHNE+NAGEL

The logistics company’s Chairman Joerg Wolle tells newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft his group is focusing on organic growth, but is interested in buying more into Asia. He sees no reason to change its dividend policy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said that it and GE entered into a partnership to develop integrated digital diagnostics.

* ABB has entered a sponsorship deal with the Formel E electric car racing series, several news sources reported.

* Syngenta said it will file with the Securities Exchange Commission to have its American Depositary Shares delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

* Givaudan said that Louie D‘Amico will replace Maricio Graber as head of the flavour division.

* Molecular Partners says one of its drugs, MPO250, produced initially promising safety and efficacy data

* Wisekey said its products and software solutions are immune to some hardware bugs including Meldown and Spectre

* Kuros Biosciences says it expanded a license agreement with Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer price index for December due at 0615 GMT

Swiss National Bank sights deposits due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

