FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
时事要闻
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国财经
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 15, 2018 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,547 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

BELL HUEGLI

The Swiss meat products maker Bell is buying soup and sauce maker Huegli for 915 francs per share, a 14 percent premium, Bell said. It plans a capital increase of 600 million Swiss francs, and a bond issue of around 350 million francs for refinancing purchases.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos said it was appointing Jean-Michel Hilsenkopf will to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer and join the Temenos Executive Committee, effective immediately.

* Swiss watch exports are expected to have risen by about 3 percent in 2017, Jean-Daniel Pasche, head of the Swiss Watch Industry Federation told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it and Temasek are creating a joint venture for investments in logistics technology startups.

* Cicor said provisional sales figures for 2017 stand at around 216 million francs, an increase of around 14 percent.

* VAT Group AG said that Partners Group has sold its entire position in the company.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.9659 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below