FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#狗年展望
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
January 16, 2018 / 5:49 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,547 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The chocolate maker reported a 4.8 percent increase in 2017 annual sales in Swiss francs, but said the North American market remained tough. Organic sales increased by 3.7 percent, below the Reuters poll average of 4.2 percent.

For more information click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis generics business Sandoz said its regulatory submission for proposed biosimilar adalimumab was accepted by the FDA

* Novartis says new data reinforces superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara in achieving skin clearance for psoriasis patients

* Partners Group said it sold its 44 percent stake in Silicon Ranch Corporation, a developer of solar energy sites in the United States in a deal that could be worth up to $217 million.

* Flughafen Zuerich reported 2.17 million passengers in December, a 3.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

* Sika acquires majority stake in leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Italy

* Swiss airline Belair, formerly part of collapsed low-cost carrier Air Berlin, has been taken over by German investment company SBC.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below