Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.23 percent higher at 9,532 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank on Monday proposed an increased dividend and new share buyback programme despite a hefty writedown from the tax overhaul in the United States.

RICHEMONT

The Swiss luxury goods maker on Monday offered nearly 2.8 billion euros ($3.42 billion) to buy Yoox Net-A-Porter shares it does not already own for 38 euros each, a nearly 26 percent premium to the Italian Internet retailer’s closing price last week.

BANK BONUSES

The Schweiz am Wochenede paper reported that the 2017 bonus pool at Credit Suisse was likely to rise nearly 10 percent to around 3.4 billion Swiss francs, more than the 6 percent rise in 2016. The pool at UBS was also set to rise by a single-digit amount after falling 17 percent to 2.9 billion in 2016, it cited, without citing its sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said on Monday that it completed its tender offer for France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications, a $3.9 billion acquisition announced last October to strengthen the Swiss company’s cancer portfolio.

* Sika’s rising share price offers an opportunity to settle its ongoing takeover fight with is founding family by offering its founding a higher price than Saint-Gobain has offered them, Sika CEO Paul Schuler told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

* Daetwyler Holding said it has extended a partnership with Nestle’s Nespresso.

* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding said its unit Perlen Packaging bought a majority stake in Sekoya Industria e Comercio Ltda.

* Interroll Holding said full-year net sales rose 12.3 percent 450.7 million francs.

* Zur Rose Group said it is opening additional “shop-in-shop” pharmacies in Swiss retailer Migros locations.

U.S. COMPANIES

Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said he was not worried that U.S. companies based in Switzerland would move back home to take advantage of a new tax regime ushered in by President Donald Trump’s administration.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.