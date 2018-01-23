Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,555 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss hedge fund operator and Credit Suisse investor RBR Capital Advisors has shifted its focus to shareholder activism and wants Switzerland’s second-biggest bank to push through a technology revamp.

SGS

Testing and inspection company SGS said it expected to deliver solid organic revenue growth and a higher operating margin in 2018 after net profit rose 14 percent last year, helped by fewer restructuring expenses and the U.S. tax reform.

LOGITECH

The computer peripherals maker reported sales of $812 million for its third quarter, 22 percent higher than a year earlier, and raised its operating income guidance for the full year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis announced positive results from its Phase III study of erenumab in patients with episodic migraine who failed several prior treatments.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said its full year business performance rose 3.6 percent to 104.1 million Swiss francs.

* Tornos reported net sales at 178.8 million Swiss francs, up 31.3 percent from a year earlier.

* Landis&Gyr said due to lower U.S income tax expenses, it expects increase in free cash flow of approx $15 - $20 million per year​.

* Arbonia said it stood by its results forecast it gave at the half year for the full year as it published full year net revenue of 1378.5 million Swiss francs.

* Komax reported revenues up by around 10 percent at approximately 410 million francs.

* Partners Group said it has agreed the sales of Trimco International Holdings, a provider of labels to the clothing sector.

* Autoneum said its full year revenue increased by 2.3 percent to 2.2 billion Swiss francs and said it expects the 2017 EBIT margin to be in line with its guidance.

* EFG International said it “fundamentally disagreed” with a Taiwanese tribunal’s order that the Swiss bank return 193.8 million in assets held as collateral for a loan to an insurance company involved in criminal proceedings.

