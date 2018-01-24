Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 24

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,564 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday forecast 2018 operating profit would grow faster than sales as revenue from drugs including its latest blockbuster Cosentyx accelerates and the company exits a period when patent losses dented results

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker said it expected the market recovery to continue after sales volumes rose 8 percent in the first quarter of its fiscal year, helped by renewed global appetite for confectionery.

UBS

Christine Novakovic has been named head of UBS wealth management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, replacing Paul Raphael, who was in charge of Europe and emerging markets, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue Group said it expected a group profit after tax of about 21 million Swiss francs in 2017.

* Zur Rose Group reported full year sales up organically by 11.8 percent at 982.9 million Swiss francs ($1.03 billion).

* Novavest said it expected earnings before interest and tax of 17.3 million Swiss francs for its 2017 financial year.

* Coltene a maker of dental products, said it has completed the acquisition of Kenda, a manufacturer of diamond and silicon polishing instruments.

* Adval Tech Holding said Hans Dreier, a member of the board of directors and group executive management will step down on April 1, 2018 when he will reach retirement age.

* WISeKey International said it will launch its own blockchain platform and WISeCoin cryptocurrency, using WISeCoin Token and Wallet App. [WIHN.S>]

ECONOMY