Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,537 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CLARIANT

Activist investor White Tale has sold its nearly 25 percent stake in speciality chemicals group Clariant to Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, the Swiss group said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta reduced its guidance for its 2018 financial year, saying it expected EBITDA to be 20 percent below 2017 levels, after its business weakened in Europe and the United States.

* Novartis: Spark Therapeutics Inc, whose breakthrough gene therapy to treat a rare form of blindness was approved by U.S. regulators in December, said on Wednesday that it had licensed rights to the drug outside the United States to Novartis.

* Schlatter Group said it had increased its net sales in the 2017 financial year by 11.7 percent to 101.1 million Swiss francs ($107.23 million) and realised a lower order intake of 94.6 million Swiss francs to the previous year.

* Real estate investment fund La Fonciere will undergo a 10-for-one split as of Feb 21 to boost trading liquidity.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it closed the third quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, as at 31 December 2017, with a profit of 72.0 million Swiss francs. This takes profit for the first nine months of the financial year to 85.6 million francs.

* Huber+Suhner said it increased its annual sales by 5 percent in 2017 to 744 million Swiss francs, while order intake rose 10.7 percent to 826 million francs.

* Valora said Bernhard Heusler has decided not to stand for re-election and will leave the board of directors in April 2018.

* Belimo Group said its net sales rose by 8.7 percent to 579.9 million Swiss francs in 2017.

* Evolva said its product revenues increased to 2.0 million Swiss francs in 2017 from 1.1 million francs in 2016, in-line with previous guidance.

* Baloise said it has expanded its digital services line-up by launching Mobly, a driver assistance and used car advisory system, in Belgium.

* Aventron said it was building its first wind park In Norway.

