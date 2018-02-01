Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 1

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally lower at 9,332 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche said 2017 net income fell 9 percent as it took charges for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets as well as amortisation of intangible assets. IFRS net income dropped to 8.8 billion Swiss francs ($9.45 billion) from 9.7 billion francs a year earlier. Sales rose 5 percent to 53.3 billion francs, compared to the 53.2 billion francs average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts

SWISSPORT

The ground services and cargo handling group, a unit of cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said it has secured a 325 million euro ($403 million) financing commitment from Barclays BARC.L to support its acquisition of Australian ground handler Aerocare.

SPORTS CORRUPTION

U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting an extensive investigation into global sports corruption, including at FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, and the international and U.S. Olympics organizations, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a grand jury subpoena.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry AG announces pricing of Hudson Ltd’s initial public offering; Hudson has priced its IPO of 39,417,765 class A common shares at public offering price of $19.00 per share

* Novartis announces publication of updated analysis from Lliana trial showing longer-term durable remissions with Kymriahin children, young adults with R/R all

* Peach Property Group AG says ‍FY strong increase in earnings before taxes to around CHF 50 million, after 15.5 million during prev year

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV says it and Pharmascience establish license and supply agreement for Eleview, Methylene Blue MMX, Rifamycin MMX and Qolotag for Canada

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG 2017 group profit: 198.4 million Swiss francs (plus 6.4%)​

ECONOMY

Q1 consumer confidence improves in Q1

December retail sales at 0815 GMT

January manufacturing PMI at 0830 GMT