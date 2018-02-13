Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 13

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,8834 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Tuesday posted a 12 percent rise in adjusted full-year net profit, as it took in 5.9 billion Swiss francs in fresh client money.

RICHEMONT

The luxury group said it has submitted its tender offer for Italy’s Yoox Net-A-Porter to Italian watchdog Consob for approval.

NOVARTIS

The company’s Sandoz division said on Tuesday it has won approval in the United States for a larger dosage of its Glatopa treatment for multiple sclerosis patients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EDP Renovaveis SA says secures 50 MW long-term contract in U.S. with Nestle to sell energy produced from wind farm

* Bell Food Group said its full year net profit increased by 5.9 percent to 106.5 million Swiss francs ($113.58 million).

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data for January due at 0815 GMT