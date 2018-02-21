Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.20 percent down at 8,964 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

TEMENOS

The Swiss banking software firm on Wednesday said it has agreed with board of Fidessa Group to buy the British financial software company in a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.96 million) deal. Temenos is borrowing 1.43 billion pounds to pay for the purchase and plans to access capital markets to reduce its debt just before or shortly after the transaction has been completed.

HELVETIA

The Swiss insurer is still keeping its eyes and ears open for acquisitions, in particular in Germany and Spain, Chairwoman Doris Russi Schurter told Finanz & Wirtschaft in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said it plans to spend 200 million Swiss francs on a new cement plant in India’s Rajasthan.

* Nestle named Steve Presley as its new CEO of Nestle USA.

* Basilea said Chief Executive Ron Scott is retiring, to be replaced by Chief Commercial Officer David Veitch.

* Bank Linth said its full-year profit rose 12.7 percent to 22.6 million francs.

