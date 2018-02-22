Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 22

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,922 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharma company said a study showed its treatment once-daily Ultibro Breezhaler improved the cardiac function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients with lung hyperinflation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cembra Money Bank said its net income rose 1 percent to 144.5 million Swiss francs in 2017. It proposed to increase its dividend to 3.55 francs per share.

* Partners Group sait it raised a total of 3 billion euros for its latest direct private infrastructure offering.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it increased its share capital to pay the upfront consideration for the license to develop and commercialize a clinical stage candidate for pulmonary diseases obtained from Polyphor.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for Q4 are due at 0815 GMT.