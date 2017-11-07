Marriott's revenue jumps 43.7 percent

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel chain, reported a 43.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as more people booked its rooms.

Net income rose to from $392 million, or $1.04 per share, in the quarter, from $70 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier, which included $179 million in costs related to Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels.

Revenue rose to $5.66 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $3.94 billion last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)