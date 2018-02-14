FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:44 PM / a day ago

Marriott quarterly revenue rises 7.7 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as more people booked its rooms at higher prices, helping the company reaffirm its 2018 forecast for a key performance metric.

The world’s largest hotel chain said its revenue rose to $5.88 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.46 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $201 million, or 54 cents per share, from $244 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a charge related to changes in the U.S. tax law and other adjustments, Marriott earned $1.12 per share.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
