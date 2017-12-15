FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division

1 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Marsh, the insurance broker arm of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Paul Moody chief executive officer of its UK specialties division, effective Jan. 1.

Moody succeeds Roy White, who has been named Chairman of UK Specialties, a newly-created role.

Moody, who has been with Marsh for about 18 years, was previously head of its UK financial and professional (FINPRO) division.

A successor for Moody as UK head of FINPRO will be announced in the future, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below