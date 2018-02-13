FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 13, 2018 / 4:17 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Massmart disappointed that its anti-competition complaint dismissed

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Massmart is disappointed that the merits of its anti-competitive complaint against grocery retailers were not assessed by the Competition Tribunal, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday after the tribunal dismissed its case.

“We remain of the view that exclusive lease agreements are intuitively anti-competitive, protectionist and prejudicial to South African consumers,” Massmart spokeswoman Annaleigh Vallie said in an emailed response to questions.  (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below