UPDATE 1-Protest at Wal-Mart owned South Africa business turns violent
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 上午10点51分 / 19 天前

UPDATE 1-Protest at Wal-Mart owned South Africa business turns violent

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Massmart comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A violent protest flared on Friday at a Johannesburg store run by Wal-Mart’s South African unit Massmart where workers have staged a week-long strike over wages.

Marune Rossouw, a Thomson Reuters employee, said she was trapped inside the store with other shoppers as protesting staff rampaged through the car park, throwing stones at cars.

Massmart confirmed that a group of picketing members from the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union threw objects at the window of one of its Makro liquor stores at around 0800 GMT.

“As a result of the security protocols, approximately 35 customers and staff were confined within the store whilst arrangements were made to ensure that they could exit the site safely,” a Massmart spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate comment from union officials. The store, in a middle-class northern suburb of Johannesburg, has since resumed trading.

Massmart shares were down 1 percent at 110.12 rand by 0955 GMT, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the JSE’s All-share index. (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Ed Cropley; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Keith Weir)

