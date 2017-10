Oct 10 (Reuters) - The world’s second-largest payment processor MasterCard Inc on Tuesday said president of global products and solutions, Gary Flood, would leave the firm by the end of 2017.

Flood joined MasterCard in 1986 in the sales organization, and he was an architect of the product, services and digital solutions offerings. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)