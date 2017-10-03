FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Barbie doll maker Mattel appoints new CFO
2017年10月3日

UPDATE 1-Barbie doll maker Mattel appoints new CFO

(Adds details on Farr’s exit)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Barbie doll maker Mattel Inc on Tuesday said Joseph Euteneuer replaced Kevin Farr as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 25.

Farr stepped down after a 17-year stint as finance chief on Sept. 29, Mattel said.

Farr’s departure comes amid efforts by Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis, who joined the struggling company earlier this year from Google, to revive the business following several quarters of declining sales.

Euteneuer, who most recently worked as CFO at Sprint Corp , will report directly to Georgiadis.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

