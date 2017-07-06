FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Mazor Robotics sees record Q2 revenue
2017年7月6日

Israel's Mazor Robotics sees record Q2 revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Mazor Robotics, an Israeli maker of guidance systems for spine and brain surgeries, said on Thursday it expects to report record revenue of $15.4 million for the second quarter, up from $8.3 million a year earlier.

* During the second quarter, the company received 19 system orders, of which 16 were for the Mazor X system from U.S. customers. In addition, the company received orders for three Renaissance systems.

* "Our second quarter performance reflects the market's enthusiasm for the Mazor X system and demand continues to grow," said Ori Hadomi, Mazor's chief executive officer.

* The company intends to report its financial results for the second quarter on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

