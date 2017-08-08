FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico debt helps sink MBIA's Q2 loss to $1.2 bln
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 晚上10点08分 / 5 天内

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Exposure to defaulted Puerto Rico debt helped balloon bond insurer MBIA Inc's net loss for the second quarter of 2017 to $1.2 billion compared with a loss of $27 million in the same period last year, the company reported on Tuesday.

MBIA attributed the dismal results in part to bigger losses at its National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation unit, which guarantees payment on some of the U.S. commonwealth's debt.

“National’s losses and loss adjustment expenses in the quarter resulted from its insurance of several Puerto Rico credits, nearly all of which have entered bankruptcy-like proceedings under PROMESA," Bill Fallon, MBIA president and CEO said in a statement.

The U.S. commonwealth filed the largest bankruptcy in U.S. municipal history in May under PROMESA, a federal law aimed at rescuing Puerto Rico's sinking finances.

Fallon also said "the ill-advised and unlawful actions" of an oversight board, also created by PROMESA, and Governor Ricardo Rossello's Administration hurt a restructuring support agreement for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). This sparked several lawsuits, including five that include MBIA as a plaintiff.

"We intend to vigorously exercise the rights and remedies associated with our insurance on the Puerto Rico bonds,” Fallon said. MBIA's loss in the quarter ended June 30 equated to $9.78 per share, up from a 20 cent per share loss a year ago and a 55 cent per share loss in the first quarter.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Daniel Bases and Andrew Hay

