FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Golden Arches": McDonald's gets new China name following unit sale
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
深度分析
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
深度分析
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨5点17分 / 1 天前

"Golden Arches": McDonald's gets new China name following unit sale

2 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. fast food giant McDonald’s Corp is getting a name change in China - at least on paper.

The firm will change its registered business name to “Golden Arches (China) Co Ltd”, a spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, adding though that its brand name in China - a transliteration of McDonald’s - would be unchanged.

The shift comes after the chain agreed earlier in the year to sell most of its China and Hong Kong business to CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group. The business plans to nearly double the number of its outlets in mainland China to 4,500 by 2022.

“It will still be clearly ‘McDonald‘s’ when diners come to our stores,” the chain said on its official China microblog.

“Our restaurant name will remain the same, the change is only at business license level,” spokeswoman Regina Hui added in emailed comments to Reuters. She declined to comment further on the reason for the change.

McDonald’s in China and Hong Kong is 52 percent owned by CITIC, while Carlyle has a 28 percent stake. McDonald’s itself retains a 20 percent interest in the business.

The structure is aimed at improving sales at existing stores and expanding outlets. Fast-food firms including McDonald’s and rival Yum China’s KFC are bouncing back from a series of food-supply scandals in China that had dented performance.

McDonald’s reported robust sales on Tuesday, including better-than-expected growth in the United States and strong performances in Canada, Britain and China. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below