FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
McDonald's Japan raises annual profit forecast as consumer appetite recovers
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 早上6点28分 / 5 天前

McDonald's Japan raises annual profit forecast as consumer appetite recovers

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd upgraded its full year profit outlook on Wednesday as the fast-food chain sustained a recovery from a series of food scandals that hit consumer appetites.

The company, an affiliate of U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp, forecast full year operating profit to be 16.5 billion yen ($150.05 million) for the year ending December, compared to an earlier forecast of 15 billion yen and up 138 percent on the previous year.

Operating profit in the six months through June was 9.4 billion yen. That compared with a 47 million yen operating profit a year earlier. ($1 = 109.9600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below