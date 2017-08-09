McDonald's Japan raises annual profit forecast as consumer appetite recovers

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd upgraded its full year profit outlook on Wednesday as the fast-food chain sustained a recovery from a series of food scandals that hit consumer appetites.

The company, an affiliate of U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp, forecast full year operating profit to be 16.5 billion yen ($150.05 million) for the year ending December, compared to an earlier forecast of 15 billion yen and up 138 percent on the previous year.

Operating profit in the six months through June was 9.4 billion yen. That compared with a 47 million yen operating profit a year earlier. ($1 = 109.9600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)