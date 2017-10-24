FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 中午12点05分 / 更新于 1 天前

McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as it attracted more customers with its $1 and $2 beverages and premium customizable sandwiches such as Sriracha artisan chicken.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.1 percent, above the 3.4 percent growth expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

