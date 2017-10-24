McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as it attracted more customers with its $1 and $2 beverages and premium customizable sandwiches such as Sriracha artisan chicken.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.1 percent, above the 3.4 percent growth expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.