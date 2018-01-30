FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 1:11 PM / 更新于 a day ago

McDonald's U.S. sales rise on appetite for low-priced burgers, drinks

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Tuesday reported a 4.5 percent increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, luring diners with $1 sodas, $2 coffees and $5 combo offers.

The figure was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $698.7 million or 87 cents per share, from $1.19 billion or $1.44 per share, a year earlier, mainly due to a $700 million charge related to the recent changes in U.S. tax law. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below