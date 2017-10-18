FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe - reports
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 早上6点39分 / 4 天前

McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe - reports

2 分钟阅读

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean investigators raided
the Seoul office of McDonald's Corp         on Wednesday,
following a series of complaints that  children fell ill after
eating hamburger patties alleged to have been undercooked,
Yonhap News Agency and other media said.  
    The Seoul central district prosecutors' office confiscated
some documents and evidence at the office and three other
companies, including an ingredient supplier, the reports said.
    A spokeswoman at the office confirmed the raid to Reuters,
but gave no reason or further details. Prosecutors could not
immediately be reached for comment on the issue.    
    In July, a consumer filed a complaint against the U.S. firm,
saying her 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with hemolytic
uremic syndrome, often referred to as hamburger disease, after
suffering irreversible kidney damage following the consumption
of a McDonald's hamburger last year, Yonhap said.
    Complaints were also filed by parents of four more children
who became sick after eating McDonald's burgers. 
    In August, consumers at a McDonald's in the southwestern
city of Jeonju reported stomach aches and high fever after
eating bulgogi burgers. The chain temporarily halted sales of
the burgers, launched in 1997, to determine the cause. 
    At the time, McDonald's said it was cooperating with an
investigation by the South Korean government into the possible
food contamination case.             
    Last year, talks to sell McDonald's South Korean business to
domestic firm KG Chemical Corporation             collapsed over
"a large difference of opinion".             

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below