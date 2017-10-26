Drug distributor McKesson's qtrly profit plunges on charges

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp’s quarterly profit plunged, hurt by restructuring and impairment charges.

Net income attributable to McKesson fell to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $307 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter’s earnings included $2.41 per share of non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges and 19 cents per share of restructuring charges, the company said.

Revenue rose to $52.06 billion from $49.96 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)