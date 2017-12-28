FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Putin does not plan to attend Pyeongchang Olympics in February - Izvestia
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
December 28, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a day ago

MEDIA-Putin does not plan to attend Pyeongchang Olympics in February - Izvestia

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, the Izvestia daily newspaper quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

* “There are no such plans for now”, Izvestia cited Peskov as saying.

* The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Games due to what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of doping procedures, but left the door open for Russians to compete as neutrals at the Games if they can demonstrate a doping-free record. -- Source link: qoo.by/3jmO -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

