South Africa's Mediclinic says CEO to retire next year
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点38分 / 11 天内

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa's Mediclinic International will retire next year after eight years in the role, the private healthcare group said on Tuesday.

Danie Meintjes, a 22-year veteran of South Africa's largest private hospital group, oversaw the company's merger with Al Noor in 2015, which extended its reach into Abu Dhabi and moved Mediclinic's primary listing to London.

Meintjes will retire on 31 July 2018, the company said, adding that it will start searching for a successor to facilitate a smooth transition, without giving more detail on the process.

"Danie has been instrumental to the development of Mediclinic and the implementation of our strategy over 20 years of service to the group," Chairman Edwin Hertzog said.

Outside its home market, Mediclinic owns the Hirslanden private hospital group in Switzerland, holds a 29.9 percent stake in Britain's Spire Healthcare and has operations in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

"Danie Meintjes’s retirement was unexpected. But while he is a very well respected operator and was instrumental in growing the business, the company as a whole is far greater than just one individual," said 36 One Asset Management analyst Shmuel Simpson.

South Africa-listed shares in Mediclinic were up 2.3 percent at 125.93 rand by 1010 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the JSE's benchmark Top-40 index.

"Some investors may be of the view that a new CEO could possibly take a different approach in dealing with some of the regulatory and operational issues facing Mediclinic," Simpson said.

Mediclinic reported a 19 percent drop in underlying annual earnings in May, hurt by regulations in the Middle East that have now been changed.

Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens

