S.Africa's Mediclinic H1 earnings hit by weakness in Middle East, Switzerland
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月16日 / 早上7点33分 / 1 天前

S.Africa's Mediclinic H1 earnings hit by weakness in Middle East, Switzerland

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc , South Africa’s largest private hospital group, reported a 12 percent drop in underlying earnings per share in the first half of the year, hurt by weakness in its Middle East and Switzerland businesses.

The company, which has stakes in Britain’s Spire Healthcare and Switzerland’s Hirslanden, said underlying earnings per share fell to 11.3 pence for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 12.8 pence a year ago.

Mediclinic, which extended its reach into the United Arab Emirates when it bought Al Noor, said revenue in its Middle East business fell 5 percent to 1.48 billion dirhams ($402.95 million).

Total revenue rose 10 percent to 1.41 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham $1 = 0.7610 pounds Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

