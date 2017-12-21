UPDATE 1-MedReleaf partners with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell cannabis online

(Adds details on deal, background)

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer MedReleaf Corp on Thursday signed an agreement with retailer Loblaw Companies’ unit Shoppers Drug Mart to sell medical cannabis online.

Rival cannabis producer Aphria Inc entered into a similar deal with the retail pharmacy chain earlier this month.

Shares of MedReleaf were halted ahead of the announcement and will resume trading at 13:15 ET.

Canadian cannabis producers are scrambling to sign up distributors as the country is on track to legalize recreational marijuana by July.