FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 8, 2018 / 11:16 AM / 2 days ago

MEG Energy to sell some pipeline, storage assets for C$1.61 bln

1 分钟阅读

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy said on Thursday it had agreed to sell some of its pipeline and storage assets for C$1.61 billion ($1.28 billion) to Wolf Midstream Inc.

MEG said it would sell its Stonefell oil storage terminal for C$210 million and a 50 percent interest in Access Pipeline for C$1.4 billion.

Separately, MEG reported revenue of C$755 million for the fourth quarter, up from $566 million a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below