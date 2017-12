Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp said on Friday it expects higher production in 2018, compared to its 2017 forecast.

Next year, the company expects to produce 85,000 to 88,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to its 2017 forecast of 80,000 to 82,000 bpd.

MEG Energy expects capital expenditure of C$510 million ($396.02 million) for 2018. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)