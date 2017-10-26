FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点13分 / 1 天前

Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

MEG reported a profit of C$84 million ($65.6 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$546 million. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below