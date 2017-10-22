Listeria risk prompts Meijer to recall produce in 6 U.S. states

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Retailer Meijer Inc said it was recalling packaged vegetables in six U.S. states due to possible contamination from Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which can cause fatal food poisoning in young children, pregnant women and elderly or frail people.

The recall affects 35 products and includes vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus as well as party trays sold in Meijer-branded plastic or foam packaging in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20, the company said on Saturday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimated that 1,600 people develop a serious form of infection known as listeriosis each year, and 260 die from the disease, making it the third most-deadly form of food poisoning in the United States.

“The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems,” the CDC said on its website. Symptoms include fever and diarrhea and can start the same day of exposure or as much as 70 days later.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said there were no illnesses reported as of Saturday. A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information on Sunday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)