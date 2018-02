GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Samuel Girard steered clear of some late lap mayhem to steal the Olympic short-track speedskating 1,000 metres gold medal on Saturday.

With a crash taking out three of five skaters as the pack entered the final lap, Girard held off John-Henry Krueger of the United States, who took the silver while South Korea’s Seo Yira was quickest to get to his feet to secure a bronze. (Editing by Clare Lovell)