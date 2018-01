MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Rus, the Russian dealer of the famous automobile brand produced by Daimler AG , will recall 6,639 cars sold in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Tuesday.

The order affects vehicles of A-, B-, C-, CLA-, GLA- and GLC- classes, produced between 2012 and 2014, the watchdog said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)