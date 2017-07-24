FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
Merck immunotherapy fails to improve survival in head and neck cancer
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上10点10分 / 11 天前

Merck immunotherapy fails to improve survival in head and neck cancer

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Monday that its Keytruda immunotherapy failed to extend survival in previously treated patients with advanced head and neck cancer more than the standard combination therapy in a late-stage trial.

The drug, which blocks a mechanism tumors use to hide from the immune system allowing it to recognize and attack the cancer, won accelerated U.S. approval last August for these patients based on its ability to shrink tumors.

As a condition of the accelerated approval, Merck was required to conduct a trial to demonstrate superiority over standard treatment and verify the clinical benefit of Keytruda in this patient population.

Despite the failure to improve survival, Merck said the current approval still stands. The U.S. drugmaker said it will continue a Phase III trial of Keytruda as an initial treatment for patients with advanced head and neck cancers.

It is a second rare setback for the medicine seen as the leading treatment among immunotherapies from the same class, known as PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors. Earlier this month, Keytruda trials in the blood cancer multiple myeloma were stopped due to more deaths among those who received Keytruda along with standard combination therapy than those on standard treatment alone.

Keytruda is also approved for advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, advanced bladder cancer and classical Hodgkin lymphoma. In May, Keytruda became the first drug to win U.S. approval based on a patient's specific genetic traits, regardless of where in the body the cancer originated, known as microsatellite instability-high cancer.

Merck shares fell about 1 percent to $61.99 in extended trading from a New York Stock Exchange close at $62.57.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below