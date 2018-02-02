Merck posts bigger quarterly loss

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Friday, partly due to a $2.6 billion charge related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

The company said its research and development expenses fell 56 percent to $2.06 billion in the quarter.

Merck’s net loss attributable widened to $872 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $594 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)