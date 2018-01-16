FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:00 PM / 2 days ago

Merck's Keytruda succeeds in key lung cancer trial

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that a key late-stage study testing its blockbuster drug Keytruda as a treatment for a type of lung cancer was successful.

The trial, which tested Keytruda as a first line treatment, met its main goals of preventing cancer from worsening and extending the overall survival of patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer.

Keytruda has previously been approved to treat several forms of cancer including stomach cancer and skin cancer. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

