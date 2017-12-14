FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck's Keytruda fails pivotal gastric cancer trial
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Merck's Keytruda fails pivotal gastric cancer trial

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday a key late-stage trial testing Keytruda failed to meet its main goal of extending the lives of patients with a type of gastric cancer.

The trial, which was testing Keytruda as a second-line treatment, also failed to prevent the cancer from progressing, Merck said.

Earlier this year, the U.S. regulator approved Keytruda as a third-line treatment to treat gastric cancer for patients who showed no response to two or more prior lines of therapy.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below