FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
CORRECTED-Merck KGaA: 2 bln eur pipeline potential driven by cancer, MS drugs
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 下午3点25分 / 2 个月内

CORRECTED-Merck KGaA: 2 bln eur pipeline potential driven by cancer, MS drugs

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects to show year as 2022, not 2020, in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA said its forecast of 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in 2022 sales from drugs under development was above the analyst consensus mainly because of the underrated potential of cancer drug avelumab and multiple sclerosis treatment cladribine.

"We take a slightly more bold view on avelumab," Rehan Verjee, chief strategy officer at Merck's healthcare unit, told analysts in a call.

"We consider cladribine a prospect. Clearly we appreciate that hasn't been something that many of you have actually looked at or considered a reality," he said, also pointing to experimental lung cancer drug tepotinib as being among other underestimated opportunities.

MS drug cladribine, which is under review by European regulators, might also be filed for regulatory approval in the United States, depending on ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Avelumab, branded as Bavencio, is being co-developed with Pfizer. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below