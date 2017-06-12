FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
CORRECTED-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点35分 / 2 个月前

CORRECTED-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to Keytruda not being approved for blood cancer)

June 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Monday it paused enrolments in two late-stage studies testing its immunotherapy drug Keytruda used in combination with other therapies to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The company said the action followed recommendation by an external data monitoring committee and would allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in the Keytruda groups.

Keytruda is already approved to treat lung cancer and advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below