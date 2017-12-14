FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit -sources

Pamela Barbaglia, Ludwig Burger

1 分钟阅读

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KgaA’s consumer health unit, sources told Reuters on Thursday, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the unit, the sources said.

Merck’s financial adviser JPMorgan wants to shortlist bidders for the business, which makes Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, before the end of the year, they said.

Perrigo and Merck declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8492 euros) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by David Evans)

