Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 mln eur Mavenclad sales in EU
2017年9月28日 / 早上8点42分 / 20 天前

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 mln eur Mavenclad sales in EU

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.

Peak sales in the region would be 500-700 million euros for the drug, also known as cladribine, by 2024 or 2025, the diversified chemicals and pharma company said on Thursday.

It will decide by the year-end whether to also seek approval in the United States.

In 2011, U.S. drug regulators’ concerns about side effects put an end to Merck’s development and marketing plans for the drug but Merck later revived efforts and won approval in Europe.

Biogen, Novartis and Sanofi have pulled ahead with oral MS treatments, gradually replacing standard injection therapies and reaching a share of the overall MS market of more than 40 percent. ($1 = 0.8500 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

