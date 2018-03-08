FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:41 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Merrill Lynch to pay $1.25 mln penalty in SEC settlement -statement

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch has agreed to settle U.S. charges over allegations that it did not properly prevent unregistered sales of a software company’s shares on behalf of a China-based issuer, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

Merrill Lynch, part of Bank of America, did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement but agreed to pay a $1.25 million penalty and more than $154,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest earned on the improper sales, the regulator agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

