FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MET International plans to boost LNG trades in 2018 - CEO
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月17日 / 下午2点28分 / 4 天内

MET International plans to boost LNG trades in 2018 - CEO

3 分钟阅读

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based MET International AG plans to boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trades in Europe by 50 to 100 percent next year, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Gyorgy Vargha said that while the company had traded one cargo, or 60,000 tonnes of LNG, per month this year, this is expected to rise to between 1.5 and two cargoes per month in 2018 as MET seeks to increase its role in that segment.

MET International was established in 2010 as the natural gas trading arm of parent MET Group, whose activities include gas, oil and power generation in Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, among others. In August, MET announced it had established subsidiaries in Italy and Bulgaria.

“LNG traded volumes are roughly 25 percent of our physical gas deliveries yet below 5 percent of our traded gas volumes,” Vargha said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions. “We plan to keep this ratio with growing both significantly.”

MET also expects further growth in pipeline gas trades, as it deepens its footprint in its existing markets, he said.

Most countries in Central Europe, including Hungary, whose economies rely heavily on natural gas, have been buying gas from Russia’s Gazprom. Hungary is talking with Russia about possibly extending its long-term gas supply deal beyond 2021.

Natural gas supplies to Eastern Europe have been a major area of competition between incumbent pipeline power Russia and the United States, which is touting its LNG potential in the region via onshore LNG terminals.

Poland and Lithuania now have LNG terminals and can access new sources of natural gas. Croatia aims to have its own LNG terminal operating on the northern Adriatic island of Krk by mid-2019.

Vargha said MET planned to enter the Polish market but the regulatory environment posed difficulties. He did not elaborate.

Since its terminal opened in 2016, Poland has received spot deliveries of LNG from Norway, the United States and Qatar.

“LNG has a role in the region, even if the regional demand is not that high in total,” Vargha said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Dale Hudson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below