Zinc falters as market appears better supplied than expected

* Physical zinc premiums in China retreat

* Mine output climbs 6 pct in Jan-May 2017

* Hidden zinc inventories estimated at up to 1.5 mln tonnes

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Zinc prices are running out of steam, with shortages in China appearing to be less severe than expected, inventories rebounding and producers selling the metal to take advantage of current market levels.

Benchmark zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange surged 60 percent last year after the shutdown of major mines around the world and suspensions at others raised the prospect of deep deficits.

But at $2,769 a tonne, LME prices have only added 8 percent so far in 2017 and have failed to push above last year's peak of just under $3,000 a tonne.

Bullish investors had expected shortages to develop in top consumer China, where physical market premiums in Shanghai ZN-BPCIF-SHMET surged to $195 a tonne in June, the highest since 2013, but they have since retreated to $175.

"We think the second-half 2017 fundamental outlook for zinc looks less supportive, easing supply constraints and questionable demand strength," JP Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note.

JP Morgan last week advised clients to take a short position in zinc, targeting a decline to $2,400.

Producer Selling

Despite the closures of the huge Century mine in Australia and Lisheen in Ireland, together with mine suspensions from major producer Glencore, world zinc output rose 6.3 percent in the first five months of 2017, according to the International Zinc and Lead Study Group.

Hedging by producers was probably partly behind a retreat in prices on Tuesday and more forward selling is likely, said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale.

Major zinc producer Nyrstar announced on July 6 that it had put in place first-half 2018 hedging for 70 percent of the refined metal it will produce.

"There's always the danger that the market will be capped by producer selling and that hidden inventories will seep out, that's a perennial problem," said Bhar, who forecast that third-quarter LME prices would average $2,520 a tonne.

In addition to 368,569 tonnes of zinc stored in warehouses registered by the LME, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and the CME, analysts estimate there are up to 1.5 million tonnes of additional metal in other depots around the world.

After declines in LME and ShFE inventories for most of the year, they have increased recently.

Since last week, on-warrant LME stocks - those that are not earmarked for delivery and therefore available to investors - have nearly doubled MZNSTX-TOTAL and last week ShFE zinc stocks ZN-STX-SGH jumped 16.2 percent.

"The unwinding of the current ShFE short squeeze should trigger large-scale profit taking and the release of zinc physical ingot inventories presently controlled by the longs," Citi analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Clarke)