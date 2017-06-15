FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments

June 15 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.

The largest U.S. life insurer named Michel Khalaf president of its U.S. business, effective July 1, to replace Maria Morris who retires from the company this fall.

Marty Lippert, the company's head of global technology and operations will take on added responsibility of MetLife Holdings, the company said.

The appointments of Khalaf and Lippert set up a "horse race" for MetLife's CEO position, held by Steven Kandarian, 65, who currently has no plans to retire from his role, an analyst with Wells Fargo said in a note.

Other potential candidates for the top job include Chief Financial Officer John Hele, Chief Investment Officer Steven Goulart, and Asia head Christopher Townsend, the note said.

In June last year, Metlife's board agreed to waive off its 65-year retirement policy for Kandarian, who has been the company's president and CEO since May 2011.

Ramy Tadros will also join MetLife in September as the new chief risk officer, the company said.

Tadros comes from Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm, where he served as the global head of insurance. He will replace Stan Talbi, who will retire at the end of August after 43 years with MetLife. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

