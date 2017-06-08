FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo

June 8 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Anzaldua, whose last day as general counsel will be June 30, will remain as a special legal adviser to Chief Executive Steve Kandarian through Dec. 31, the memo said.

Anzaldua "carried out our successful strategy to challenge the company's designation as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI)", Kandarian was quoted as saying in the memo.

The SIFI tag carries higher capital requirements and Federal Reserve oversight.

Chief Counsel Stephen Gauster will serve as Interim general counsel while the company look for Anzaldua's replacement. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

