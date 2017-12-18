FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts regulator opens pension probe against MetLife
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
December 18, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Massachusetts regulator opens pension probe against MetLife

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Monday said he has opened an investigation of MetLife Inc after the insurer revealed last week it had failed to pay pensions to potentially thousands of people.

“Retirees cannot afford to have glitches with their pension checks,“ Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said in a statement. ”I want to uncover why this occurred and how MetLife is going to rectify the problem for the retirees.”

MetLife said in a filing on Friday that it believed the group missing out on the payments represented less than 5 percent of about 600,000 people who receive benefits from the company via its retirement business. Those affected generally have average benefits of less than $150 a month, it said. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

